Intercepting Pattern Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming Debut Album "The Encounter"
Berlin, Germany-based jazz/metal fusion outfit Intercepting Pattern premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming debut album "The Encounter", which will be released by Rising Nemesis Records on September 4th.
Check out now "The Encounter" in its entirety below.
