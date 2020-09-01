Goratory Premiere New Song "Evolutionary Wart" From Upcoming New Album "Sour Grapes"

Schizoid technical brutal death outift Goratory premiere a new song entitled "Evolutionary Wart", taken from their upcoming new album "Sour Grapes". The outing will be released by Everlasting Spew Records on October 16th in CD, vinyl, and digital formats.

Check out now "Evolutionary Wart" below.



