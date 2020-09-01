Wisdom In Chains Premiere The Epoxies Cover Track From Upcoming New Split w/ Sharp/Shock
Wisdom In Chains and Sharp/Shock have scheduled a September 11th release date for their new split EP. Titled “Wisdom In Chains/Sharp/Shock“, the effort will land in stores via Fast Break! Records.
The “Wisdom In Chains/Sharp/Shock“ track listing will run as follows:
01 – Wisdom In Chains – “Need More Time”
02 – Wisdom In Chains – “Richie’s Revenge” (The Epoxies cover)
03 – Sharp/Shock – “The Ploy In Employment”
04 – Sharp/Shock – “Ever Fallen In Love” (The Buzzcocks cover)
