Wisdom In Chains Premiere The Epoxies Cover Track From Upcoming New Split w/ Sharp/Shock

Wisdom In Chains and Sharp/Shock have scheduled a September 11th release date for their new split EP. Titled “Wisdom In Chains/Sharp/Shock“, the effort will land in stores via Fast Break! Records.

The “Wisdom In Chains/Sharp/Shock“ track listing will run as follows:

01 – Wisdom In Chains – “Need More Time”

02 – Wisdom In Chains – “Richie’s Revenge” (The Epoxies cover)

03 – Sharp/Shock – “The Ploy In Employment”

04 – Sharp/Shock – “Ever Fallen In Love” (The Buzzcocks cover)