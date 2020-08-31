Nuclear Signs With Black Lodge Records; New Album, "Murder Of Crows" To Be Released Later This Year

Black Lodge Records is pleased to announce the signing of Chilean thrashers Nuclear. The 5-piece just finished the mastering process of their brand new delivery called "Murder Of Crows" which follows on the heels of their successful 2015 release “Formula For Anarchy”.

Nuclear‘s signing also puts an end to a five year long silence in the band‘s discography and comes right after an extensive EU/UK winter tour alongside Abbath, 1349 and Vltimas which ended precisely in Stockholm, Sweden, city where the label is based.

Francisco Haussmann, guitar player comments on the signing: “It is a pleasure to start this association with Black Lodge Records. I have been looking for years to work closely with a label that understands the band‘s needs both artistically and logistically. I met Johan [Haller] in Stockholm and I am positive that Black Lodge will deliver. I am really happy with this”.

Matias Leonicio, vocalist added: “We are really happy and enthusiastic to be part of Black Lodge Records‘ roster. Without a doubt working together will bring a lot of support to our upcoming albums. We just can advance that this new album is going to be a very powerful discharge of South American metal”.

Formed in 2003, the Chilean quintet trafficked in the usual thrash metal fare in its first years, later becoming a rare earth explosive compound that it‘s known for today. The latest Nuclear album earned the band some of the best critical notices of their career and was acclaimed for its raw and uncompromising brutality.

"Murder Of Crows" will see the light during the second half of 2020

Tracklist:

1. Pitchblack (Intro)

2. Murder Of Crows

3. No Light After All

4. When Water Thickens Blood

5. Friendly Sociopath

6. Abusados

7. Misery Inc.

8. Facing Towards You

9. Hatetrend

10. Blood To Spare

11. Useless To Mankind