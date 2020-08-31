Wytch Hazel To Release New Album "III: Pentecost" In October

Lancashire’s soaring hard rock sect, Wytch Hazel, will release its shimmering new album, "Wytch Hazel III: Pentecost," on October 30 via independent underground label Bad Omen Records (Satan's Satyrs, Spell). Recorded by ex-Purson multi-instrumentalist Ed Turner, the quadruple-tracked record imbues a rich, anthemic late night drivetime vibe, passionately embracing the most high-end, smash-hit classic rock and heavy metal circa its late 1970's heyday. "Wytch Hazel III: Pentecost" succeeds the band's 2018 sophomore release, "II: Sojourn," and 2016 debut, "Prelude," glorified by Under the Radar as "an invocation of rock and roll at its purest and, more specifically, of all that made the New Wave of British Heavy Metal in the late '70s so special."

A first offering of what "Wytch Hazel III: Pentecost," holds in promise can be experienced now as the band debuts the new song "I Am Redeemed."

Within moments of pressing play on "III: Pentecost," there are gorgeous self-professed touches of Black Sabbath, Blue Öyster Cult, AC/DC and early Scorpions. "With the soloing I was trying to go for Michael Schenker," beams vocalist/guitarist Colin Hendra shyly. As a child, Hendra, the band's founding member and guiding light, played drums in brass bands and orchestras, studied classical piano and sang in the school chamber choir, but at 16 the direction of his life changed forever, after a revelation we can all relate to: "Iron Maiden was the main reason I started playing electric guitar," he reveals. "I remember borrowing 'The Number Of The Beast' off a friend and was just blown away – heavy metal was an obsession from that point on!"

Tracklisting:

1. He is the Fight

2. Spirit and Fire

3. I Am Redeemed

4. Archangel

5. Dry Bones

6. Sonata

7. I Will Not

8. Reap the Harvest

9. The Crown

10. Ancient of Days