Raven Shares New Music Video "Metal City"

British heavy metal legends Raven has uploaded a new music video for the title track of their new album, "Metal City." You can check it out below. The video is a love letter to their home city of Newcastle, which spawned a number of other metal favourites like Venom and Atomkraft, as well as the famous record label, Neat Records, which played a pivotal role in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement.

"Metal City" is the fourteenth album from Raven and their first studio release since 2015's, "ExtermiNation." The record will be available from September 18th through SPV/Steamhammer.