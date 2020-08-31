Raven Shares New Music Video "Metal City"
British heavy metal legends Raven has uploaded a new music video for the title track of their new album, "Metal City." You can check it out below. The video is a love letter to their home city of Newcastle, which spawned a number of other metal favourites like Venom and Atomkraft, as well as the famous record label, Neat Records, which played a pivotal role in the New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement.
"Metal City" is the fourteenth album from Raven and their first studio release since 2015's, "ExtermiNation." The record will be available from September 18th through SPV/Steamhammer.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Act Of Denial Releases New Music Video
- Next Article:
Wytch Hazel To Release New Album In October
0 Comments on "Raven Shares 'Metal City' Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.