Act Of Denial, Featuring Members Of Testament, Soilwork, Septicflesh And Koziak, Releases New Music Video "Puzzle Heart"

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Act Of Denial, the Croatian based supergroup which features Koziak guitarists Voi Cox and Luger, as well as Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid, bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra, has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Puzzle Heart," you can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Negative," whose release date is unconfirmed at the present time.