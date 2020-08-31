"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Act Of Denial, Featuring Members Of Testament, Soilwork, Septicflesh And Koziak, Releases New Music Video "Puzzle Heart"

posted Aug 31, 2020 at 8:36 AM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

Photo of Testament

Band Photo: Testament (?)

Act Of Denial, the Croatian based supergroup which features Koziak guitarists Voi Cox and Luger, as well as Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid, bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra, has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Puzzle Heart," you can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Negative," whose release date is unconfirmed at the present time.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Act Of Denial Releases New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 