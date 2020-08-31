Act Of Denial, Featuring Members Of Testament, Soilwork, Septicflesh And Koziak, Releases New Music Video "Puzzle Heart"
Band Photo: Testament (?)
Act Of Denial, the Croatian based supergroup which features Koziak guitarists Voi Cox and Luger, as well as Soilwork vocalist Björn "Speed" Strid, bassist Steve Di Giorgio (Death, Testament), drummer Krimh (Septicflesh) and keyboardist John Lönnmyr (The Night Flight Orchestra, has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Puzzle Heart," you can check it out below. The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Negative," whose release date is unconfirmed at the present time.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Skeletal Remains Posts New Music Video Online
- Next Article:
Raven Shares "Metal City" Music Video
0 Comments on "Act Of Denial Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.