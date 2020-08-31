Reverorum Ib Malacht Share New Studio Session Video
Swedish project Reverorum Ib Malacht premiere a new studio session clip. In other news the collective released a new album titled "Vad är inte sju huvud?" (meaning: “What is not seven heads?”) in late July of this year. Check out now "Studio session, August, 2020 [drums]" below.
