Chanid Premiere New Song "In Hoc Signo Vinces" From New EP
Polish black metal band Chanid premiere a new song entitled "In Hoc Signo Vinces", off of their new EP of the same name. The effort was self-released on August 15th in co-operation with Black Vault Productions.
Check out now "In Hoc Signo Vinces" below.
