Lord Almighty Premiere New Song "Cry of the Earth" From Upcoming New Album "Wither"
Lord Almighty premiere a new song entitled "Cry of the Earth", taken from their forthcoming second album "Wither", which will be self-released on October 16th.
Check out now "Cry of the Earth" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Occult Burial Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Chanid Premiere New Song "In Hoc Signo Vinces"
0 Comments on "Lord Almighty Premiere New Song 'Cry of the Earth'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.