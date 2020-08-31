Occult Burial Premiere New Song "Highway Through Borderland" From Upcoming New Album "Burning Eerie Lore"

Ottawa's black metal band Occult Burial premiere a new single called "Highway Through Borderland", taken from their forthcoming new record "Burning Eerie Lore". The group’s second album is set for an October 30 release by Invictus Productions on CD and vinyl LP formats in Europe.

Check out now "Highway Through Borderland" below.



