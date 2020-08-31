Isolert Premiere New Song "Staring At A Path Towards Nowhere" From Upcoming New Album "World in Ruins"
Volos, Greece-based atmospheric black metal band Isolert premiere a new song entitled "Staring At A Path Towards Nowhere", taken from their upcoming new album "World in Ruins". The record will be released on November 11th by Nihilistische KlangKunst. The cover art is by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).
Check out now "Staring At A Path Towards Nowhere" below.
