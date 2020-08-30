Magoth Posts New Lyric Video "Ascension" Online

German black metal outfit Magoth has released "Ascension," the first cut from their forthcoming album "Invictus" to be released November 27th by Ferocious Records. The band signed with U.S.-based Ferocious Records in 2019 to release their third album.

Both 2017’s "Anti Terrestrial Black Metal" and 2018’s "Zeitgeist: Dystopia" were re-issued earlier this year by Ferocious Records on limited edition CDs and digital downloads/streams.