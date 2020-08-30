Interview

Cult Of Lilith Guitarist Discusses Debut Album "Mara," Signing With Metal Blade, Icelandic Metal And More

As discussed in the recent interview with Volcanova, Iceland's metal scene seems to be growing every week. Everything from doom to black metal is emerging from the frosty nation and perhaps most notably, death metal. One such band to sprout from the Icelandic death metal bed is Cult Of Lilith, hailing from the capital city of Reykjavík.

This Friday (September 4th,) Cult Of Lilith will be releasing their debut full length album, "Mara," through Metal Blade Records. To find out all about the record, signing to such a distinguished label, the rising tide of Icelandic and much more. You can watch the chat in full below.