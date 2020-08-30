The Erkonauts Premiere New Song & Animated Music Video "Five Orange Seeds" From Upcoming New Album "I Want It to End"
The Erkonauts premiere a new song and animated music video titled "Five Orange Seeds", taken from their upcoming new album "I Want It to End". The track is inspired by the Sherlock Holmes story of ‘The Five Orange Pips’ by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, warning of an impending doom. The record itself will be out in stores October 1st.
