"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Disciples of Verity (Living Colour, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Lost Ones" From Upcoming New Album "Pragmatic Sanction"

posted Aug 30, 2020 at 3:24 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Disciples of Verity - featuring singer Corey Glover (Living Colour), bassist George Pond (Negative Sky) and drummer Corey Pierce (God Forbid) etc., premiere a new single and lyric video "The Lost Ones", taken from their upcoming full-length "Pragmatic Sanction". The album is scheduled for release in late summer/early autumn.

Check out now "The Lost Ones" below.


Explains frontman Corey Glover:

"We all feel like we're the only ones suffering. You are the only one that's getting the shitty end of the deal. You're not. We all are. The world ain't no paradise. At least we're in it together."

Adds bassist George Pond: "The world has changed. Now is the time to look inside to change with it. To adapt. We are all 'The Lost Ones' trying to find our way."

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Disciples of Verity (Living Colour) Premiere Song"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 