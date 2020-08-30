Disciples of Verity (Living Colour, Etc.) Premiere New Single & Lyric Video "The Lost Ones" From Upcoming New Album "Pragmatic Sanction"
Disciples of Verity - featuring singer Corey Glover (Living Colour), bassist George Pond (Negative Sky) and drummer Corey Pierce (God Forbid) etc., premiere a new single and lyric video "The Lost Ones", taken from their upcoming full-length "Pragmatic Sanction". The album is scheduled for release in late summer/early autumn.
Check out now "The Lost Ones" below.
Explains frontman Corey Glover:
"We all feel like we're the only ones suffering. You are the only one that's getting the shitty end of the deal. You're not. We all are. The world ain't no paradise. At least we're in it together."
Adds bassist George Pond: "The world has changed. Now is the time to look inside to change with it. To adapt. We are all 'The Lost Ones' trying to find our way."
