Sumokem Premiere New Song "Khizer" From Upcoming New Album "Prajnaparadha"

Little Rock, Arkansas-based progressive doom metal entity Sumokem premiere a new single called "Khizer", taken from their impending new album "Prajnaparadha". The record will be out in stores September 4, 2020 via Bandcamp and was produced and mixed by Mark Colbert at Capitol View Studio and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.

Check out now "Khizer" below.



