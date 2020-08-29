Sumokem Premiere New Song "Khizer" From Upcoming New Album "Prajnaparadha"
Little Rock, Arkansas-based progressive doom metal entity Sumokem premiere a new single called "Khizer", taken from their impending new album "Prajnaparadha". The record will be out in stores September 4, 2020 via Bandcamp and was produced and mixed by Mark Colbert at Capitol View Studio and mastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege.
Check out now "Khizer" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Sumokem Premiere New Song 'Khizer'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.