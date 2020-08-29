Astringency Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New Album "Of Vacant Planes"
West Texas blackened death metal band Astringency premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new album "Of Vacant Planes", which was released August 28, 2020 via Bandcamp .
Check out now "Of Vacant Planes" in its entirety below.
