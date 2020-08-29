Ascension Of The Watchers (Fear Factory) New Single & Music Video “Ghost Heart”
Fear Factory vocalist Burton C. Bell‘s side project Ascension Of The Watchers premiere a new single and animated music video called “Ghost Heart“. It’s the first cut off fo the group’s impending new record “Apocrypha“, which is scheduled for an October 09th release date by Dissonance Productions.
Comments Burton C. Bell:
“I am very proud to present the first single, ‘Ghost Heart‘, from our latest recording, ‘Apocrypha‘. The song was recorded exactly the way I wanted it to sound; powerfully mysterious, which also describes the video created by Victor Hugo-Borge. A surreal landscape for the cinematic tones that is the moving track ‘Ghost Heart.'”
