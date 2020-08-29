From Ashes To New Premiere New Single & Music Video “Bulletproof”

From Ashes To New premiere a new official music video for their latest track “Bulletproof“. The single and clip arrives alongside their new album's release, titled “Panic“.

Comments vocalist Matt Brandyberry of that outing:

“‘Panic‘ is an outside the box approach from what we normally do. Instead of focusing on lyrics that signify overcoming adversity we wrote from the angles of what it feels like while fighting those struggles. It’s not hard to see that the world is currently undergoing many different battles, so it was very organic for us to write about our view on all of the turmoil. This is our truest most genuine work we have ever created and we are honored to share it with the world.

From Ashes To New have always felt an underdog mentality but on this record we wanted to explore how you need to know where you are mentally, before you can even get to the point where you can overcome something. ‘Panic‘ exemplifies the whole concept of the album in the sense that on a daily basis we feel this sense of anxiety.

What we wake up to every day in media and social media is a lot of fear-mongering and I think a lot of people are trying to make each other scared — and the result is that we start to lose each other as individuals. It feels like we’ve got this shadowy figure that’s over us all the time; that sense of anxiety and what we call panic.

‘Bulletproof‘ is more than a song, it is a message to the world that we need to do better for our youth. Millions of children are exposed to violent acts each year, causing irreparable damage that is very difficult to undo. The lyrics were written from several different viewpoints to give the listener a storyline that is hard to ignore. Sometimes all it takes is a small idea to create a big movement. It’s time to make a change…our children depend on it.”