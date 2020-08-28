Lost In Static Posts New Lyric Video "Train Wreck" Online

Calgary's Lost In Static has been pushing forward to make a name for themselves on their local scene and beyond while they sit tight and wait for live concerts to resurrect during these COVID days. Having already unleashed two singles "Feel Alive" and their tribute to their lost friend "Jordan". Today, the band is unveiling their next song "Train Wreck", that will be showcased along with previously released singles on the metalcore quartet's debut album, which is planned for release later this year.

The band adds about sharing their next track:

"Our song 'Train Wreck' is our third and last single to come out before our album drops. This song is about confronting the issue of people exploding while suffering from mental illness and using it as a shield from the consequences."

Watch and listen to the lyric video, which premiered at GhostCultMag, below.