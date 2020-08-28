Necrophobic Releases New Music Video "The Infernal Depths Of Eternity"

Swedish blackened death metal legends, Necrophobic, have released the second single, “The Infernal Depths Of Eternity”, from their undoubtedly most diverse and elaborated album to date, Dawn Of The Damned, which will be released on October 9 via Century Media Records worldwide. The stunning video for the track was created by Costin Chioreanu. You can check it out below.

The band comments: "Necrophobic and Costin Chioreanu have worked together to bring out the very essence of the new album 'Dawn Of The Damned.' We wanted to visualise the phases of the opening of the third eye. The serpent's awakening and the traveller’s shift from flesh to soul. The song 'The Infernal Depths Of Eternity' is the continuation of 'Mirror Black.' Where the album‘s first video is about the gateway to the other side, this second video is about when we make contact with the spirit realm through the devil's crown. We could not be happier with the result. Costin's video art matches the vision we had when writing the songs just perfectly!"