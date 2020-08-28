Michael Schenker Group Unveils New Album "Immortal" Artwork

Michael Schenker has completed the recording of a brand new MSG album, which is set to be released on Nuclear Blast on January 8th, 2021. The album title will be "Immortal," a perfect statement to describe Michael Schenker's legacy and to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a musician.

Today, Michael Schenker reveals the cover artwork of "Immortal," created by Zsofia Dankova (Powerwolf, Elvenking, Fifth Angel etc.) which you can see below.

The album was predominantly recorded at the Kidroom Studio in Germany, with Michael's long time partner Michael Voss who co-produced the album and also sings on two tracks. "It is always a pleasure to work with Michael Voss, who works around the clock and is a phenomenal musician and producer. He was composing the melody and lyrics for a power ballad I had written the music for, and he ended up singing along. It turned out so amazing, I did not think anyone else could have done a better job for this song. Truly great."