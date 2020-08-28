Insidious Disease Reveals New Album "After Death" Details

Norwegian death metal horde Insidious Disease, featuring current/former members from Dimmu Borgir, Morgoth, Nile, Susperia and Napalm Death, have announced their first album in a decade, "After Death," will be released on October 30th with Nuclear Blast. Pre-orders are available now and the band has just unleashed a lyric video for a skull-crushing new track titled "Betrayer," which you can check out below.

Commenting on the new track, vocalist Marc Grewe says, "'Betrayer' kicks in straight away and has a quite remarkable hookline and a riffing that kicks you right into the balls. We can’t wait to play that song live again, which we did already a couple of times, and even if fans didn’t know the song yet, it always got a great response and people freaked/moshed out to it! Lyrically, it deals with stuff everybody has experienced: Getting fucked over/ betrayed by people you actually once trusted/loved to the fullest... this can be girlfriends/boyfriends, bandmates, friends or even family... It was a good cathartic event for me when writing these lyrics... from that feeling of total disappointment into anger and finally to expressing it via a song, that channelled all those negativity into something positive!"

Tracklisting:

1. Soul Excavation

2. Betrayer

3. Divine Fire

4. Unguided Immortality

5. Invisible War

6. Born Into Bondage

7. Enforcers of the Plague

8. An End Date For The World

9. Nefarious Atonement

10. Secret Sorcery

Insidious Disease is:

Marc Grewe - Vocals

Silenoz (Dimmu Borgir) - Guitar

Cyrus (Susperia) - Guitar

Shane Embury (Napalm Death) - Bass

Tony Laureano (Devil’s Highway) - Drums