Eshtadur Releases New Music Video "The Red Door"
Columbian blackened death metallers Eshtadur have released "The Red Door," the third single taken from their new album, "From The Abyss," set for release on 4th September via Blood Blast. "From The Abyss" is the follow up to their highly regarded third album, "Mother Gray," which was released in 2017 via Bleeding Music Records.
Founded in Pereira in 2005, Eshtadur were born from a love of At The Gates, Soilwork and Septicflesh. A few demos, two EPs and three albums later, the trio have evolved to become one of the most intense and powerful extreme metal bands in South America.
