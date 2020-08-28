Defecto Uploads New Music Video "All For You"

Defecto get up a head of steam with their second single release from the upcoming album "Duality."

The new track is best described as the boogie riff from hell. A relentless onslaught of adrenaline, "All For You" comes in like a whirlwind, throws you around a bunch, and then leaves you wondering what the hell just happened. And no, it is not a love song!

The Danish metal acts dive into the metal scene has been both successful and hectic. Just a year after the release of their debut, they were offered supporting slots for both Metallica and Rammstein. Defecto played numerous sold out shows, both domestic as well as around Europe. In addition, they also played some of Europe's biggest rock festivals. This gave the band a reputation of being a solid live act. The millions of streams that Defecto has reached in their career so far also show that there is something deeper and more meaningful in their music that the fans love about Defecto.