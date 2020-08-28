Calyces Reveals Debut Album "Impulse To Soar" Details; Posts New Music Video "The Great Void" Online

Not many things are as exciting as new beginnings. Enter Calyces, the brand new Greek prog metal band, who have today released their single "The Great Void," taken from forthcoming debut LP "Impulse to Soar" (due for release 16th October.)

Fronted by ex-Tardive Dyskinesia vocalist Manthos Stergiou, Calyces are a new force on the Greek metal scene.

The soon-to-be-released "Impulse to Soar" blends prog metal in the way it was shaped through the 00’s, with the finest elements of classic progressive rock from the 70’s, but all with a very 2020 twist. Low-tuned heavy riffs meld with a barrage of polyrhythmic attacks, atmospheric passages, and full-on groove, melody, and energy. An enervating and invigorating first step on to the scene - a record that will add to the collections of all supporters of modern-age Mastodon, Alice In Chains, Intronaut, King Crimson, Baroness, Tool, Gojira.

Additional flair and artistry was provided by Jørgen Munkeby (Shining) with a saxophone solo on "Unfair Labour" and of Chrysa Tsaltampasi (Spineless, Bella Fuzz) with vocals on "Beyond Sight." Mastered by Grammy award-winning engineer, Alan Douches (Mastodon, Kvelertak, The Dillinger Escape Plan etc) "Impulse to Soar" was recorded in various studios around Athens with these carefully selected collaborators in order to achieve the band's desired natural, organic sound. Human substance intertwines with artistic complexity to create a thrilling and exhilaratingly impressive debut full-length.

A new vehicle has formed; a metaphor for rebirth and new shape of life. Calyces - the sepals that form a protective layer around a budding flower - is a fitting name for this most exquisite and yet powerful of groups. Forming in 2018, the quartet are made up of well-known Greek musicians, beyond Manthos: Alexis Stavropoulos (drums), Giannis Golfis (guitar) and Stelios Tragos (bass), all of them already key members in the bands Insect Radio and Revenge Of The Giant Face.

The stunning artwork for Impulse to Soar was painted by Maria Stergiou, the vocalist's sister.

Tracklisting:

1. False Awakening

2. Ego Dries Up the Ocean

3. Those Flames are Dancing Wild

4. Parasites

5. The Great Void

6. Wired Crown

7. Unfair Labor

8. Home

9. Beyond Sight

10. Uneven Loops (Instrumental)

11. We're Lost, but it's ok (Instrumental)