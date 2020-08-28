Devin Townsend Posts New Live Video "Genesis" Online

Devin Townsend will release "Order Of Magnitude – Empath Live Volume 1" on the 23rd October 2020, a document of his Winter 2019 European tour that saw him taking on possibly his most ambitious live show to date.

Today sees the launch of the first clip from the release, and you can watch Devin and the Empath Volume 1 live band performing the track "Genesis" below.

Devin comments: "Here is the first song we’ve chosen to release from the upcoming DVD concert, ‘Order Of Magnitude’ which was the first volume of my Empath touring band cycle.

"This particular band consisted of ten people onstage, all without click tracks or backing tracks, with the aim of reproducing my work in a new and creative way. A lot of what I’ve done in the past has been very structured, and the opportunity to interpret the music with high degrees of improvisation and flow was a fantastic experience.

"This song, ‘Genesis’ from my latest album ‘Empath’ seemed an appropriate way to introduce this concert to the audience. It’s kind of an example of ‘musical anarchy’ in some ways- as the song is all over the place structurally to begin with. But to have a chaotic piece of music, played by these extraordinary musicians I had the honour of being with, in a no-holds-barred production, was really cathartic. It was about being free to do whatever we wanted in a time where rigid ideas of what is acceptable or not are stronger than ever.

"I hope you enjoy it. Volume 2 is next, and is in a lot of ways the polar opposite to this, but on my journey of musical exploration, I am grateful for all of it, so thanks again for the support."