Repuked Premiere New Music Video "Shitfister" From Upcoming New Album "Dawn of Reintoxication"
Swedish death metal outfit Repuked premiere a new video for "Shitfister", taken from their upcoming new album "Dawn of Reintoxication". The new effort comes out October 9th on Soulseller Records.
Check out now "Shitfister" below.
