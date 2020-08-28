Ded Premiere New Single “Parasite”

Ded premiere their new track “Parasite“, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells singer Joe Cotela of the neww single:

“This is a straight up Ded track. I think this will be a live fan favorite in the future once concerts start happening again. It’s also one of the heavier tracks from the new batch of songs that we’re working on.”

“Lyrically, ‘Parasite‘ is written from the point of view of a human sickness — whether it be anxiety, addiction, depression, or something else. It’s an invisible monster inside us that torments and feed off of us. It is empowering and cathartic to me to be in those shoes — it brings me closer to understanding my demons. Educating and confronting ourselves is imperative to personal growth, healing, and positive change.”