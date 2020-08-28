Fit For A King Premiere New Track “Annihilation”
Fit For A King‘s new single “Annihilation” has been premiered online streaming below. It’s the final cut to be shared ahead of the group’s impending new record “The Path“. The album will seee the light of day on September 18th via Solid State Records.
