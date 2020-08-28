Lamb Of God Premiere New Single “The Death Of Us”
Band Photo: Lamb of God (?)
Lamb Of God premiere their new single “The Death Of Us“, which has seen its release as part of the ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music‘ soundtrack out in stores now.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Kataklysm Premiere New Single
- Next Article:
Fit For A King Premiere New Track "Annihilation"
0 Comments on "Lamb Of God Premiere New Single 'The Death Of Us'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.