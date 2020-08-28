Kataklysm Premiere New Single “Underneath The Scars”
Band Photo: Kataklysm (?)
Kataklysm‘s new track “Underneath The Scars” has been premiered online streaming via YouTube below. A September 25th release date has been scheduled for the group's fourteenth studio full-length titled “Unconquered“.
