Heathen Releases Fourth Trailer For New Album "Empire Of The Blind"

Bay Area thrash legends Heathen recently revealed their fourth studio album entitled, "Empire of the Blind," will be released on September 18th via Nuclear Blast Records. Today, the band releases their fourth album trailer and discuss the recording process. Watch the album trailer below.

"Empire Of the Blind" will be available in the following formats:

- CD Jewel Case

- CD + Patch Bundle

- Vinyl (Black) (Red - Limited Edition) (Orange w/ Red Splatter - Limited Edition)

"Empire Of The Blind" tracklisting:

1. This Rotting Sphere

2. The Blight

3. Empire Of The Blind

4. Dead And Gone

5. Sun In My Hand

6. Blood To Be Let

7. In Black

8. Shrine Of Apathy

9. Devour

10. A Fine Red Mist

11. The Gods Divide

12. Monument To Ruin