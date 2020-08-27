Visions Of Atlantis To Release Live Album/Blu Ray "A Symphonic Journey to Remember"

Band Photo: Visions Of Atlantis (?)

This autumn, Visions Of Atlantis will continue their entrancing symphonic journey through the maritime depths by presenting fans with their very first live album/Blu-ray/DVD, "A Symphonic Journey To Remember!" Recorded live at the 2019 Bang Your Head!!! Festival with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague, the multi-format live offering is set to be released via Napalm Records on October 30, 2020.

The audiovisual voyage through the long and successful history of the band showcases their strong, manifold identity and cements their standing at the top of the scene. Alongside their bandmates, the heart-wrenching duets of Clémentine Delauney and Michele Guaitoli are underlined by the outstanding musical power of the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague.

The highly energetic, enchanting live music video "Heroes Of The Dawn" catches a first visual spark of the palpable live atmosphere of the festival, and the band’s breathtaking musical delivery.

Following the release of their latest chart-breaking studio album, "Wanderers" (#17 UK, #30 US, #39 DE), symphonic metal alliance Visions Of Atlantis are now ready to conquer your eyes and ears with this unique, first-class live appearance!

Clémentine Delauney on "A Symphonic Journey To Remember":

"We are absolutely thrilled with finally releasing our very first live blu-ray/DVD, A Symphonic Journey to Remember. Our show at Bang Your Head!!! Festival in 2019 with the Bohemian Symphony Orchestra Prague gave us the perfect point in space and time to make the dream of playing with an orchestra come true. We hope you will enjoy this audiovisual experience as much as the memory of this show is still vivid and precious to us!"