Headline News

Evildead Announces New Album "United States Of Anarchy," First In Twenty Nine Years

Following their reformation in 2016, thrash metal veterans Evildead has announced that they will be releasing a brand new album titled, "United States Of Anarchy" on October 30th. It will feature nine studio tracks plus a metalized cover version of the B-52’s "Planet Claire" as a bonus track all produced by Bill Metoyer. Seminal artist Edward J. Repka has once again illustrated the cover of the new album. With United States Of Anarchy, EvilDead has returned more powerful than ever and awakened again to annihilate the masses.

"United States Of Anarchy" will be released as a CD DigiPak version, LP version, download and stream.