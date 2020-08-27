Epica Posts Ninth Studio Vlog "Growls And Backing Vocals" Online

Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica have recorded their eighth album at Sandlane Recording Facilities in the Netherlands. In April, Mark Jansen was not able to travel to the Netherlands due to the Covid-19 travel restrictions. So he recorded his vocal parts in his home studio. Meanwhile in Sandlane Recording Facilities, Coen Janssen and producer Joost van den Broek were supervising the recordings of the backing vocals for EPICA#8.

In this episode you get a behind-the-scenes look how Mark, the choir and the backing vocals were recorded.

Coen Janssen comments: "Besides Simone’s vocals, our music has a lot more voices to be heard! Of course there is Mark, growling away from Sicily due to him not being able to travel to the studio because of the pandemic. Next to the children’s choir we also have the ’normal’ choir again, giving us an even better performance than previous times. And just when you thought that was all, we squeeze in some awesome backing vocals by Linda and Marcela to complement Simone’s leads. Seeing everything coming together like this is the cherry on the cake of the recordings so enjoy the little snippets…. almost done."

Epica's first new music is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the rescheduled ‘Epic Apocalypse’ co-headline tour with Apocalyptica and support act Wheel.