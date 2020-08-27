Omnivortex Premiere First Single “Barren” From Upcoming Debut Album

Helsinki, Finland-based death metal band Omnivortex premiere their first single “Barren” from their upcoming debut full-length “Diagrams of Consciousness”. The album will be released on November 20th, 2020 through Concorde Music Company.

The album was produced, recorded and mixed by Teemu Aalto who is known for working with Finnish melodeath bands Insomnium and Omnium Gatherum. The mastering duties were handled by Svante Forsbäck (Entombed, Rammstein).