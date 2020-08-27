Johansson & Speckmann Premiere New Song "Take the Lion’s Share" From Upcoming New Album "The Germs of Circumstance"
Johansson & Speckmann premiere a new song entitled "Take the Lion’s Share", taken from their upcoming new album "The Germs of Circumstance". The group’s fifth full-length will be out in stores on October 09 on Soulseller Records.
Check out now "Take the Lion’s Share" below.
