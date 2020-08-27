Upcdownc Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Score"

Upcdownc premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Score". The record will be released by Trepanation Recordings on August 28th, digitally and in a limited edition CD format and on cassette tape (limited to 50 copies of each).

Check out now "Score" in its entirety below.