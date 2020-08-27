Inferi Premiere New Single “Aeons Torn”
Inferi‘s new single “Aeons Torn” has premiered online streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is off of the group’s impending new EP, “Of Sunless Realms“, out in stores on October 09th through The Artisan Era.
