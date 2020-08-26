Primordial Announces 2021 European Tour With Naglfar And Rome

Band Photo: Primordial (?)

Primordial continue to promote their latest studio album, "Exile Amongst The Ruins," which was released worldwide via Metal Blade Records in 2018. The band will therefore be embarking on a next, re-scheduled third leg of the Heathen Crusade across Europe in April and have furthermore confirmed various international festival appearances for 2021, also in celebration of Primordial's 30th Anniversary since inception in 1991.

Primordial vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga comments as follows: "What can we say? 2020 has been dark, we hope for a shard of light in 2021 and announce the Heathen Crusade once more for April 2021. Naglfar join us on the field of battle and Rome again will open! We hope you still have your will power and sanity left! Stand strong and we will see you all next year we hope!"

Heathen Crusade III (with Naglfar, Rome):

April 10 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival

April 11 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum

April 12 - London, UK - Assembly Hall

April 13 - Colmar, France - Grillen

April 14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne

April 15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge

April 16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

April 17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex

April 18 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia

April 19 - Warsaw, Proxima

April 20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

April 21 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes

April 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

April 23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand

April 24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan