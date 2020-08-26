Primordial Announces 2021 European Tour With Naglfar And Rome
Band Photo: Primordial (?)
Primordial continue to promote their latest studio album, "Exile Amongst The Ruins," which was released worldwide via Metal Blade Records in 2018. The band will therefore be embarking on a next, re-scheduled third leg of the Heathen Crusade across Europe in April and have furthermore confirmed various international festival appearances for 2021, also in celebration of Primordial's 30th Anniversary since inception in 1991.
Primordial vocalist A.A. Nemtheanga comments as follows: "What can we say? 2020 has been dark, we hope for a shard of light in 2021 and announce the Heathen Crusade once more for April 2021. Naglfar join us on the field of battle and Rome again will open! We hope you still have your will power and sanity left! Stand strong and we will see you all next year we hope!"
Heathen Crusade III (with Naglfar, Rome):
April 10 - Bomal, Belgium - Durbuy Rock Festival
April 11 - Birmingham, UK - Asylum
April 12 - London, UK - Assembly Hall
April 13 - Colmar, France - Grillen
April 14 - Lyon, France - CCO Villeurbanne
April 15 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
April 16 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
April 17 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion Complex
April 18 - Wroclaw, Poland - Pralnia
April 19 - Warsaw, Proxima
April 20 - Berlin, Germany - Lido
April 21 - Bremen, Germany - Modernes
April 22 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset
April 23 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Valand
April 24 - Stockholm, Sweden - Slaktkyrkan
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Primordial Announces 2021 European Tour"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.