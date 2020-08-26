WoR Uploads New Music Video "Caged"

Unleashing their debut album "Prisoners" earlier this month on August 7th via Bungalo Records/Universal, Raleigh, USA's groove metal brigade WoR are sharing their next music video "Caged". With their music focusing on various current events. The theme of the debut full length speaks to the idea that people are prisoners in a system that is failing them. The song "Caged" specifically engages on this issue in a variety of literal and figurative ways.

The band adds:

"This is the last song we wrote and it almost didn’t make it onto the album, because it was written so late in the pre-production process. 'Caged' was our second single released. This track is straight-up groovy, heavy, and even just plain nasty at points."

The video, which premiered originally at Metal Injection, can be seen below.