"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate Premiere New Songs "3301" & "Agenda 21" From Upcoming New Album "Manufactured Dreams"

posted Aug 26, 2020 at 1:18 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate premiere a new songs called "3301" and "Agenda 21", off of their forthcoming new album "Manufactured Dreams". Roman Numeral Records will release the group’s new outing on October 2.

Check out now "3301’ // ‘Agenda 21" below.

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate Premiere 2 New Songs"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 