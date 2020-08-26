Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate Premiere New Songs "3301" & "Agenda 21" From Upcoming New Album "Manufactured Dreams"
Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate premiere a new songs called "3301" and "Agenda 21", off of their forthcoming new album "Manufactured Dreams". Roman Numeral Records will release the group’s new outing on October 2.
Check out now "3301’ // ‘Agenda 21" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Evaporated Sores Premiere "Rote Resurrection"
- Next Article:
Cytotoxin Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album
0 Comments on "Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate Premiere 2 New Songs"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.