Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate Premiere New Songs "3301" & "Agenda 21" From Upcoming New Album "Manufactured Dreams"

Apocalyptic Noise Syndicate premiere a new songs called "3301" and "Agenda 21", off of their forthcoming new album "Manufactured Dreams". Roman Numeral Records will release the group’s new outing on October 2.

Check out now "3301’ // ‘Agenda 21" below.