Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Rote Resurrection" From Upcoming New Album "Ulcerous Dimensions"

Death doom group Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, etc.) premiere a new track titled "Rote Resurrection", taken from their impending album "Ulcerous Dimensions". The band's debut full-length will arrive in stores September 3rd via Sentient Ruin Laboratories.

Check out now "Claimed by Inertia" below.



