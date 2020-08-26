Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, Etc.) Premiere New Song "Rote Resurrection" From Upcoming New Album "Ulcerous Dimensions"
Death doom group Evaporated Sores (Filtheater, Calques, Maltheist, etc.) premiere a new track titled "Rote Resurrection", taken from their impending album "Ulcerous Dimensions". The band's debut full-length will arrive in stores September 3rd via Sentient Ruin Laboratories.
Check out now "Claimed by Inertia" below.
