Spectrum of Delusion Premiere New Song & Music Video "Await the Transition" From Upcoming New Album "Esoteric Entity"

Dutch technical death metal band Spectrum of Delusion premiere a new song and music video "Await the Transition", taken from their upcoming new album "Esoteric Entity". The effort will land in stores Friday, September 11th via The Artisan Era.

Check out now "Await the Transition" below.