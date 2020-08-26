Mestis (Animals As Leaders) Premiere New Live Performance Of "Gentle Giant"
Mestis, lead by Animals As Leaders guitarist Javier Reyes, premiere a live performance of their track “Gentle Giant” recorded in Los Angeles, CA streaming for you below. It is taken from the project's impending live album called “En Vivo”, which is scheduled for a September 25th release date by Sumerian Records.
The track listing for the outing runs as follows:
01 – “Gentle Giant” (Los Angeles, CA)
02 – “Uno Mas More” (San Diego, CA)
03 – “Mt. Pleasant” (Toronto, ON)
04 – “Sedosa” (Philadelphia, PA)
05 – “El Mestizo” (Mesa, AZ)
06 – “Pura Vida” (feat. Jake Howsam) (Atlanta, GA)
07 – “Ever Wonder” (Seattle, WA)
08 – “Eikasia” (Chicago, IL)
09 – “Media Noche” (Denver, CO)
