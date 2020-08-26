DREGG Premiere New Single & Music Video “I’m Done”
DREGG premiere a new official music video for their new song “I’m Done“. The Australian band had Will Putney (Every Time I Die, Thy Art Is Murder) behind the boards for the track.
Explain the group:
“We wanted to construct something that outlined our current frustrations while simultaneously mocking ourselves and anyone who takes everything great they have for granted. The song explores the idea of breaking down ones ego to rebuild it for a greater purpose. Not just for the people around you but for your own sanity and prosperity.”
