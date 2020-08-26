"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Power Trip Vocalist Riley Gale Has Passed Away At Age Of 35

posted Aug 26, 2020 at 12:32 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Power Trip issued a statement revealing that their frontman Riley Gale has died past Monday, August 24th at the age of 35. A cause of death has not been revealed so far.

“Dear Power Trip fans worldwide, it is with the greatest of sadness we must announce that our lead singer and brother Riley Gale passed away last night.

Riley was a friend, a brother, a son. Riley was both a larger than life rock star and a humble and giving friend. He touched so many lives through his lyrics and through his huge heart. He treated everyone he met as a friend and he always took care of his friends. We will celebrate Riley‘s life and never forget the great works of music, charity, and love that he left behind. You, the fans, meant so much to him, please know how special you are. If you have a memory of Riley please share it, no matter how small, as we remember him.

Please respect our wishes for privacy during this time. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Dallas Hope Charities, the link to donate directly is here.

Signed,
– Riley‘s Loving Family

P.S. Funeral and visitation arrangements are pending”

