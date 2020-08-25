Venomous Concept Streaming New Album "Politics Versus The Erection"

Venomous Concept, the hardcore/grindcore supergroup featuring Napalm Death members Shane Embury, Danny Herrera and live guitarist John Cooke, as well as former Brutal Truth vocalist Kevin Sharp, has posted their latest album, "Politics Versus The Erection," online for streaming. You can check it out below. The album is set to be released through Season Of Mist on August 28th.

Kevin Sharp comments: "We wanted to do a record that sounded reactionary. We went into a studio wrote and recorded PVE in four days, in the age of digital thinking, records full of edits. Politics Versus the Erection is perfectly imperfect."

Tracklisting:

1. Simian Flu

2. Hole In The Ground

3. Eliminate

4. Lemonade

5. Colossal Failure

6. Promise

7. Septic Mind

8. Dementia Degeneration

9. Carrion

10. Broken Teeth

11. Shadows

12. Mantis Toboggan

13. Politics Versus The Erection